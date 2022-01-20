VYPE Coach’s Corner : Tigee Rideaux of Nimitz Basketball

Tigee Rideaux has revitalized the Nimitz men’s basketball program in a short period of time.

Rideaux was hired on in the offseason to take over the Nimitz program and has brought a new energy to the locker room for the Cougars. The new energy has resulted in wins. As of January 13, Nimitz is 12-11 overall, which is already more wins than last season.

Heading into their district contest against Aldine on January 15, the Cougars had won back-to-back district contests (Aldine Davis 50-35 and Spring 63-62).

Nimitz has defeated SPC-powers Episcopal and Houston Christian, defending TAPPS State Champs Westbury Christian, FB Kempner, FB Austin and Klein Cain.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta sat down with Rideaux after a strong showing at the 2021 VYPE Holiday Classic presented by Whataburger for an amazing conversation.