Camara’s admirable rise a boon for state-ranked Paetow

KATY—Paetow’s most important addition to an already-loaded team this season came in-house. When it’s all said and done, if the 2021 regional finalist Panthers find themselves in the state tournament in March, the growth, maturity, and perseverance of senior forward Abou Camara might just be exactly what was needed.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Camara started his Paetow career on the ‘B’ team as a freshman. Sophomore year, he was cut from the junior varsity. Camara spent his junior year on JV before breaking out in a spectacular way this season, a testament to his work ethic and resilience.

“After I got cut, I was doing squats, calf-raises,” Camara said. “Just trying to get super athletic. I have confidence now that I didn’t have then. I’m way more comfortable on the court. Coaches are drawing up plays for me now.”

Camara showed off everything Tuesday evening in a District 19-5A 70-36 win against Katy Jordan. Camara had a game-high 18 points to go with 11 rebounds and three steals.

“Like any kid that’s that age that got cut as a sophomore, he was disappointed,” coach Mike Niemi said. “On his own, he got some guys to work out with. He was at the courts all the time. He was always in the gym somewhere, shooting and training.”

It helped that Camara grew five inches since that sophomore year and boasts a 37-inch vertical leap. His in-game dunks are becoming stuff of legend, and there’s nothing Camara loves more than crushing an opponent’s spirits with a sky-scraping alley-oop jam.

But it isn’t Camara’s talent or skill that won over coaches. Size, length, and athleticism are aplenty on this Paetow roster.

It was his desire.

“A lot of players can learn from him,” Niemi said. “A lot of players have those setbacks and allow it to define them and take a negative turn. He didn’t do that. He decided to put in work, and he’s benefited from it.”

Camara continues to evolve. Each game is seemingly a huge step forward.

“There’s a higher ceiling I can reach,” he said. “Way higher. It’s been crazy. My development has been crazy.”

Camara started the season primarily playing power forward or center. But he has worked tirelessly to address his primary weakness, the perimeter game. So much so, that he is playing more on the wings.

Against Jordan, Camara showed off impressive ballhandling and shooting skills. Aspects of his game that were nonexistent early on.

It is telling that Niemi, a no-nonsense coach who promotes structure and discipline, is comfortable letting Camara shoot 3s and take defenders off the dribble. It wasn’t long ago that if Camara was anywhere outside 10 feet from the basket, he’d be told to get rid of the ball. Quickly.

“He’s a kid that’s always constantly working on something,” Niemi said. “One of those areas is the perimeter game. He comes in and works on it. He works on attacking and shooting jump shots and he’s doing it on his own. So as a coach, I feel comfortable giving him a few freedoms whenever the opportunity comes.”

As his game continues to develop, Camara knows what got him on the floor in the first place. It was his rebounding, shot-blocking, and defense. His passion.

Indeed, Niemi said the word he associates most with Camara is “activity.”

“I bring energy,” Camara said. “I bring life. That’s my job. I know I have to do my part.”

Paetow is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A in the state and stands 21-5 overall and 9-0 in district play. The Panthers reached 20 wins quicker than they ever have since starting the program three years ago.

Camara is essential as to how and why.

“He’s a late bloomer, but he works,” senior guard Trevor Frank said. “He’s taken a big leap from last year to now. Now he’s a star. He’s athletic. He’s a better shooter. He has a mind for the game. It’s amazing how much someone can grow in a couple of years. It’s amazing to see.”