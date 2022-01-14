THE WHOLE PACKAGE: Martinez Breaks Mold of a High School Wrestler

ABIGAIL MARTINEZ IS NOT YOUR STEREO TYPICAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLER.

You would think a wrestler would be rough, tough and intimidating always wanting to snap and put someone on the ground.

Abigail…not so much. The Klein Collins star is sweet, soft-spoken, thoughtful and dare I say… don’t say it!

“You wouldn’t think it from the sport I do, but I’m really girly,” she laughs. “I love decorating rooms and organizing things to look really pretty.” Curveball.

She got into the sport through her sister and finished second in district last season advancing to Regionals. While she’s “cutesy”, Martinez is committed to her craft.

“I wrestle for Rise Wrestling and also coach there,” she said. “I’m coaching my sister. I love it. Wrestling keeps me focused and disciplined. It helps me so much with time management too. It has given me that drive to push myself beyond what I think I can do in all aspects of my life.

“It’s such a competitive sport and no match is ever the same. It’s constantly changing.”

Her goal this season is to get through the Region and place at State, but it will take more training and selfsacrifice.

“I love to watch British Baking Shows on Netflix and wrestlers love food, right?” she laughs. “But I’ve put myself on a pretty strict diet to help me really compete this year. It’s an all-veggie diet. I eat two meats a week, cut down on salt and I don’t eat carbs.

“In wrestling, you are always trying to make weight and it’s constantly on your mind. Since being on this diet, it has taken that stress away, helping me concentrate more on my training and techniques.”

Ok, maybe she is your typical wrestler.