Cirilo Ojeda named new Aldine High School head football coach

HOUSTON - Cirilo Ojeda has officially been named the new head football coach at Aldine High School. He is the 12th head coach in program history.

The hiring of Ojeda was first confirmed to VYPE Media by Aldine ISD Athletic Director Dre' Thompson on Thursday evening and Ojeda met with his team at Sharpstown High School on Friday morning to tell them of the move.

Ojeda just completed his second season at Sharpstown where the Apollos went 3-7.

In his two years leading the program, which was his first-ever head coaching job, Ojeda posted a 4-15 overall record. Prior to Ojeda's arrival, Sharpstown had gone 0-19 in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This year marked the first three-win season for the program since 2017.

Prior to Sharpstown, Ojeda was the offensive coordinator at Clear Springs High School. Ojeda started his coaching career at his alma mater Pasadena High before moving on to Fort Bend Ridge Point and then Eisenhower High.

Now, Ojeda takes over an Aldine Mustang program that has gone 0-17 over the past two seasons - a run just like Sharpstown had prior to his arrival. Since 2016, Aldine has posted just two wins in those six seasons (2-54 over six years).

Ojeda will try and reboot the Mustang program, one that won a state title in 1990 under Bill Smith, back to its glory days. Aldine has not made the playoffs since 2014 and has made the postseason only four times since 2004.

Cirilo Ojeda Coaching Timeline

Pasadena High (Staff & Offensive Coordinator) Ridge Point (Inside Linebackers) Eisenhower (Offensive Coordinator) Clear Springs (Offensive Coordinator) Sharpstown (Head Coach)