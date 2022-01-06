RIM RATTLERS: See who is trending in VYPE's new boys basketball rankings; photo gallery

The holiday tournaments have wrapped up and it’s time for the games that count -- district play.

The basketball picture is coming into focus as the cream rises to the top and new stars are beginning to emerge.

For the "Hoop Heads", names like Zion, Smurf, Chris, Benigni and PJ are becoming house-hold names throughout the streets. They are the big-tickets in H-Town.

Here are the VYPE Hoop Rankings entering district play.

VYPE's PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20

No. 1 Westfield

No. 2 Atascocita

No. 3 Dickinson

No. 4 Clear Brook

No. 5 Elkins

No. 6 Seven Lakes

No. 7 Cy Falls

No. 8 Paetow

No. 9 Pearland Dawson

No. 10 FB Marshall

No. 11 Shadow Creek

No. 12 Goose Creek Memorial

No. 13 Booker T. Washington

No. 14 Mayde Creek

No. 15 Hightower

No. 16 Hitchcock

No. 17 Stratford

No. 18 Stafford

No. 19 Crosby

No. 20 La Marque

VYPE's PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

No. 1 The Woodlands Christian Academy

No. 2 Episcopal

No. 3 Concordia Lutheran

No. 4 Houston Christian

No. 5 Grace Christian