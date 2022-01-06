RIM RATTLERS: See who is trending in VYPE’s new boys basketball rankings; photo gallery

The holiday tournaments have wrapped up and it’s time for the games that count -- district play.
The basketball picture is coming into focus as the cream rises to the top and new stars are beginning to emerge.
For the "Hoop Heads", names like Zion, Smurf, Chris, Benigni and PJ are becoming house-hold names throughout the streets. They are the big-tickets in H-Town.
Here are the VYPE Hoop Rankings entering district play.
VYPE's PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20
No. 1 Westfield
No. 2 Atascocita
No. 3 Dickinson
No. 4 Clear Brook
No. 5 Elkins
No. 6 Seven Lakes
No. 7 Cy Falls
No. 8 Paetow
No. 9 Pearland Dawson
No. 10 FB Marshall
No. 11 Shadow Creek
No. 12 Goose Creek Memorial
No. 13 Booker T. Washington
No. 14 Mayde Creek
No. 15 Hightower
No. 16 Hitchcock
No. 17 Stratford
No. 18 Stafford
No. 19 Crosby
No. 20 La Marque
...
VYPE's PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5
No. 1 The Woodlands Christian Academy
No. 2 Episcopal
No. 3 Concordia Lutheran
No. 4 Houston Christian
No. 5 Grace Christian