Foster star White taking greater strides as leader

RICHMOND—How does a great player reach a greater standard during his senior year?

For Foster star wing Chancellor White, it was mostly mental.

During the Falcons’ preseason fall leagues, coach Reuben Fatheree had White coach, not play.

“We had young guys who had to learn the system, so I wouldn’t let him play,” Fatheree said. “I let him coach, and he got a better understanding of things. The dividends, we’re seeing it.”

The 6-foot-6 White, who said coaching his teammates during the fall was “pretty cool,” is having a spectacular season in an illustrious high school career that has been full of them. Averaging 29.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, White had 31 points and 13 rebounds in Foster’s 68-54 District 24-5A win Tuesday evening over Willowridge.

“I’m just being more of that vocal leader, more of showing people what to do and things like that, instead of just expecting them to know what to do,” said White, a University of Louisiana signee. “Things have changed in that way. Other than that, I’m doing the things I normally do—make shots, play good defense and try and move the ball.”

Tuesday’s win was also White’s 100th career varsity game.

“It’s definitely a big milestone,” he said. “It’s something I didn’t even really think about, but it’s definitely a blessing to even be in that situation.”

White’s talent is apparent. He is a rangy combo guard who can score at will from all three levels, make plays for his teammates, and defend the opponent’s best player. But it’s his leadership and mentoring that is making the difference for the young 9-7 Falcons.

Fatheree often plays three sophomores together during a game. Fatheree has harped to White about sharing the ball, teaching the youngsters and being patient.

“There’s better decision-making, he’s getting guys involved,” Fatheree said. “We know when it’s time, he can go and get a bucket. But he’s got to keep his teammates involved and stay patient with them as they’re growing. His maturity level is golden.”

Offensively, White said his shooting, ballhandling and playmaking are all improved from last season. His perimeter shot, in particular, has been a boon. He’s hitting 35 percent of his 7.1 3-point attempts per game.

“He’s learned how to read defenders,” Fatheree said. “If you go underneath the screen, he’s nailing (the jump shot). And then, with his length, he’s at the rim in two or three steps if you try and hug on him. The way he’s able to read defenses now has changed his game completely.”

Though young, the Falcons are 3-2 in district play after Tuesday’s win. White is the anchor, but guys like sophomore Karunwi Olabode and juniors Jace Jones and Braden Smith have played admirably and emerged as consistent contributors, while promising sophomore talents CJ White and Jack Lamkin are blossoming more and more with each game.

“It’s been an exciting year,” White said. “A lot of guys who are new to the system, things like that. A big learning curve, but I think we’re definitely coming along at the right time. I definitely see us making a push.”