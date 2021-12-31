Bridgeland star named National High School Quarterback of the Year

Dec. 30, 2021—Bridgeland High School football standout Conner Weigman was named the National High School Quarterback of the Year on Dec. 30 by the National Quarterback Club.

Weigman, who is regarded as one of the nation’s top-ranked quarterbacks for the Class of 2022, will be recognized during the 2021 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Feb. 26, 2022

“This year, competition was incredible as players and coaches all across the nation took back to the fields on Friday nights,” National Quarterback Club President Don Kile said. “Players across that country continued to prove that the high school sector is rich with talent, drive and commitment.”

Weigman, a three-year starter for Bridgeland, helped lead the Bears to an 11-3 record and appearance in the Division II-6A Region II final this season. He threw for more than 2,500 yards to go with 29 touchdowns. Weigman also ran for more than 750 yards and added nine scores on the ground.

Among his additional honors in 2021 were being named the Touchdown Club of Houston’s Offensive Player of the Year and District 16-6A Offensive Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.

“This young man serves as a fine example of everything that is right about high school football,” Kile said. “We are looking forward to watching what he accomplishes on and off the field for years to come. To honor his phenomenal high school career, we’re pleased to host this outstanding celebration.”

A standout in football and baseball, Weigman signed a letter of intent to Texas A&M University early this month where he plans to play both sports.

The National Quarterback Club began honoring the sport’s top quarterbacks in 1985 by recognizing the National Quarterback of the Year at the professional, collegiate and high school levels. The 2021 ceremony will take place in Scottsdale, Ariz. and will include the awards dinner and hall of fame induction ceremony.

