VYPE Houston Class 5A Final 2021 Football Rankings

HOUSTON - It was a great year for Class 5A in the city of Houston.

The Paetow Panthers were the story of the year in Houston winning the program's first-ever State Championship with a 27-24 victory over College Station. Crosby returned to the State Semifinals and other squads had amazing years. Check out the final Top 10 in Class 5A for 2021.

VYPE's CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Katy Paetow Panthers (Class 5A Division I Champions)

No. 2 Crosby Cougars

No. 3 Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes

No. 4 Manvel Mavericks

No. 5 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 6 Montgomery Bears

No. 7 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 8 Angleton Wildcats

No. 9 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs

No. 10 Texas City Stingarees