VYPE Houston Class 5A Final 2021 Football Rankings

HOUSTON - It was a great year for Class 5A in the city of Houston.
The Paetow Panthers were the story of the year in Houston winning the program's first-ever State Championship with a 27-24 victory over College Station. Crosby returned to the State Semifinals and other squads had amazing years. Check out the final Top 10 in Class 5A for 2021.
VYPE's CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Katy Paetow Panthers (Class 5A Division I Champions)
No. 2 Crosby Cougars
No. 3 Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes
No. 4 Manvel Mavericks
No. 5 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 6 Montgomery Bears
No. 7 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 8 Angleton Wildcats
No. 9 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs
No. 10 Texas City Stingarees