VYPE Houston 2021 Class 6A Football Final Rankings

HOUSTON -

The 2021 Texas high school football season is officially in the books with the crowning of state champions this past weekend in AT&T Stadium. With that, it is time to put the final VYPE Houston Football rankings out for the 2021 season. It will not be a surprise which squad sits in the No. 1 spot but see how the rest of the Top 20 shakes out.

VYPE's CLASS 6A TOP 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (6A Division I Champions) (Preseason No. 2)

No. 2 Katy Tigers (Preseason No. 1)

No.3 Tomball Cougars (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 4 Bridgeland Bears (Preseason No. 5)

No. 5 Atascocita Eagles (Preseason No. 4)

No. 6 Summer Creek Bulldogs (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers (Preseason No. 7)

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons (Preseason No. 11)

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (Preseason No. 6)

No. 10 Spring Lions (Preseason No. 3)

No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes (Preseason No. 19)

Ad

No. 12 C.E. King Panthers (Preseason No. 8)

No. 13 Dickinson Gators (Preseason No.10)

No. 14 Shadow Creek Sharks (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 15 Cinco Ranch Cougars (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 16 Jersey Village Falcons (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 17 Stratford Spartans (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 18 Klein Oak Panthers (Preseason - Not Ranked)

No. 19 Cy-Fair Bobcats (Preseason No. 14)

No. 20 Cypress Park Tigers (Preseason No. 16)