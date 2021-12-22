JUST ONE PUSH; Bibi and Vivi Ruiz are Part of First Family of Aldine Swim

THE RUIZ FAMILY COULD BE CONSIDERED THE “FIRST FAMILY” OF ALDINE HIGH SCHOOL SWIM. THEIR NAMES ARE ALL OVER THE RECORD BOARD THAT HANGS ON THE WALL BY THE POOL, BUT THERE IS SO MUCH MORE TO THE STORY.

As a young adult, their mother was at a pool party with her friends, where she was pushed into the pool and didn't know how to swim.

"She started drowning and it really freaked here out," Bibi Ruiz, a junior said. "That's why she had us in a pool at an early age."

That nudge into the pool changed the course of her future children.

"We just took it from there and started swimming in club and then in high school," Bibi said. "I find it really peaceful and relaxing. I love feeling the water against my arms and my body gliding through the water."

Younger sister, Vivi, is one of the top breaststrokers in the district, reaching Regionals as a freshman last year.

"I love to practice and hang out with my friends, but at the meets I like to see if I can keep up with or go faster than other swimmers throughout Houston," Vivi said. "I like the competition."

Bibi and Vivi swim for Aldine High but both go to different schools – Vivi is at Carver High School and Bibi is at Victory Early College High School.

They are drastically different.

"I'm trying to get my associates in science," Bibi said. "I want to go into the medical field and eventually be a trauma surgeon."

"I'm more about the fine arts," Vivi said. "I'm into the performing art of dance."

Both, however, find common ground in the pool.

"She's a little faster than me so I like to push myself to catch up to her," Vivi said.

Bibi responded: "I'm just trying to keep ahead of her. She's gaining on me."

Their brother Aaron Ruiz was a star swimmer at Aldine and already has his name on record board, where the girls will likely put theirs this year. They also have an older sister who swam at Aldine Davis.

"We want to be the fastest female swimmers in the history of the school," Bibi said. "We want our family name to be all over that board by the time we leave."

And to think it was all started by that push into the pool.