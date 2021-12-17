St. Pius X’s Tanner, Winkler sign on Early National Signing Day

HOUSTON - On the second National Signing Day of the 2021-22 year, a pair of St. Pius X Panthers made it official with their respective colleges.

Logan Tanner officially signed with San Diego State University, giving the Aztecs a nice piece at tight end. The three-star tight end had 22 offers. This fall, Tanner was injured and didn't play much for the Panthers but last year as a junior led St. Pius X in receiving with 980 yards and 12 scores on 43 catches.

On the baseball field, Kyle Winkler is heading to Sam Houston. Winkler was the ace of the Panthers' baseball team last season, leading them in multiple categories. In 12 appearances, Winkler tossed 60 1/3 innings with 60 strikeouts to just 16 walks and opponents hit .198 against him.

Check out photos from the National Signing Day provided by St. Pius X.