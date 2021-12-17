Second Baptist School celebrates four signings on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - Make room on the wall inside the Second Baptist School fieldhouse for four more plaques.

On Wednesday, the Eagles athletic department celebrated four more student-athletes signing to the next level. It included three football players off the first state runner-up team since 1999 and one baseball player.

Starting with football, seniors Eli Smith (RB), Everett Skillern (RB/LB) and Colin Hedges (DL) all signed their National Letters of Intent.

Smith, who finished with more than 1,200 yards rushing this season, signed with Villanova, while Skillern, who was the Touchdown Club of Houston Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Brown University and Hedges inked his letter to Lamar University.

On the baseball diamond, Leighton Reddy signed with the University of Texas-Tyler.