CHIP ON HER SHOULDER: Grit, Fight Define Foster’s Canales

MADISON CANALES LOVES COMBAT SPORTS.

She did Muay Thai when she was five years old. In the sixth grade, she found her true passion in wrestling.

“Being tough and fighting are second nature to me,” the Foster sophomore said. “I’ve never been afraid to get hurt. I’m naturally very strong and gritty.”

It shows.

Canales was a bronze medalist at the Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament last year. She was the only freshman competing in the 119-pound weight class. She finished 19-1 overall, her only loss coming in the State Semifinals.

“Third wasn’t what I wanted, but it was a good achievement,” Canales said. “I need to get better at getting out from bottom. I need to get better at shooting faster shots.”

Foster coach Scott Kimball, who said Canales has the work ethic of a college athlete, said there’s not a lot Canales needs to fix. It’s mostly small stuff, like lifting more weights to get stronger and developing a variance in her takedowns.

Ad

“It’s nice to have a kid like her, where it’s little things and you can really hone in on what to fix instead of it being so whole and broad,” Kimball said.

Canales is a young lady with a purpose this year.

“I have a lot more confidence,” she said. “I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder. I should’ve been a State Champion last year, and I’m going to be one this year.

As if she needed any more inspiration, Canales came up just short in placing at the Folkstyle Women’s Nationals and the 16U National Championships in Fargo this summer.

“I feel like I really needed those experiences to know that there’s always someone better to work towards,” Canales said. “It just kept me hungry.”

Canales did not initially like wrestling. But her father encouraged her to stick with it. Eventually, she fell for its pace and intensity.

“I liked feeling like I was in control,” she said. “It was perfect for me.”

When her father passed away in March 2020, Canales found a real reason to keep at it.

Ad

“Wrestling was our thing,” Canales said. “He really started my love for combat sports in general. He motivates me to keep going.”