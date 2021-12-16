Katy four-star WR Anderson stays true to OU

Even with head coach Lincoln Riley bolting for USC last month, Katy four-star receiver Nic Anderson stayed true to Oklahoma. Anderson believes the program is bigger than any coach.

On Early Signing Day on Wednesday morning, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound playmaker’s actions supported his words, as he officially signed with the Sooners.

“It’s a great program,” Anderson said. “You’ve seen the Sooners over the years, multiple coaches … it’s not about the coach, it’s about the program. I really believe in that. But it also helped that they brought in a great coach in Coach (Brent) Venables.”

Anderson will play for the same school his older brother, Rodney, starred for.

“My brother was going to support me regardless, but he was definitely excited I’m going to have the same alma mater he did,” Anderson said. “It’s great. I already know the ropes around OU. I’ve been there a couple times to visit him. He’s excited and I’m excited.”

Anderson was a team captain for the Tigers this season. The two-year letterman compiled 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns on 59 catches over two seasons, averaging 19.6 yards per catch. Anderson missed five games this season with various injuries.

Anderson helped Katy to a 27-2 record and the 2020 Class 6A-Division II state championship.

“This program is something else,” he said of Katy. “I haven’t seen any high school like it. The discipline, the leadership … everything involved with what Coach (Gary) Joseph rides on. Doing your best. All the morals he instills in us. He’s a great coach. It’s a great program. I feel like it’s definitely going to help me at the next level.”

Anderson held 29 offers. He initially committed to Oregon in June before decommitting on Nov. 1. Not long after, he turned his attention to the Sooners, and never wavered even when Riley surprisingly departed for the west coast.

“I was never worried about if OU was going to rise or fall,” Anderson said. “I knew it was going to be the same OU it’s always been.”