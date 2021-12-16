Katy four-star DB Taylor signs with Texas A&M

Katy High four-star defensive back Bobby Taylor officially signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Taylor, son of former Notre Dame standout and NFL defensive back Bobby Taylor, committed to the Aggies in October 2019 and held 32 offers, including Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Texas, among others. But Taylor long knew A&M was the place for him and spent most of the last two years recruiting other prospects for this ’22 Aggies class.

“I was a sophomore, and I told my mom that this was the place I wanted to be,” Taylor said. “Making it official, I don’t regret it at all. It’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”

Many factors figured into Taylor’s decision.

“The environment, for one,” he said. “The 12th Man. Of course, the winning aspect of it. Coming from a winning program, of course I wanted to go to a program that was winning. I didn’t want to go somewhere to feed off the winning by itself, but somewhere I can be a part of something to build to it.”

Taylor also expects to see the field sooner than later.

“I get to play early. That was the biggest thing for me,” he said. “I could come in here my senior year, get things done here. One thing I benefited from was doing summer school last year so I could enroll early, play spring ball, develop my body. I knew I’d have to make some sacrifices, like forfeit a semester here at Katy to get an extra semester at A&M, and that was something I was willing to do. I’m ready to get to work.”

In his three years at Katy, Taylor helped the Tigers to a 39-3 record and the 2020 Class 6A-Division II state championship. He played just one full game this season after suffering a wrist injury during the season-opener. As a sophomore and junior, Taylor compiled 38 total tackles with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

He said Katy will help him for what’s next.

“Our offseason program was more like a college than a high school,” Taylor said. “I feel like that’s going to mentally prepare me and it physically prepared me. I won’t be in shock when I get up there to A&M and get to work.”