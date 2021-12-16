Jordan Hudson and Chace Biddle sign to TCU, Cergio Perez signs to South Dakota

National Signing Day is a day most young athletes dream of. With outstanding athletic ability and achievement mixed with the support from the community around them, three Garland High School football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning. To see photos from the event, become a VYPE Insider today!

There's no doubt about it, being able to grow in a sport that you love is something special. What's even more special is being given the opportunity to continue playing your sport during the next chapter of your life and career. On Wednesday morning, three Garland Owls football players turned their dreams into reality as they made playing college football official by signing their NLIs.

Chace Biddle and Jordan Hudson both signed to play for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs program while Cergio Perez signed to play for the South Dakota Coyotes.

Chace Biddle, TCU

Shana Willeford (VYPE Media)

Ad

Jordan Hudson, TCU

Shana Willeford (VYPE Media)

Cergio Perez, South Dakota

Shana Willeford (VYPE Media)