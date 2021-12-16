Horns Up: BJ Allen officially signs to Texas!

It’s not just a sport, it’s a culture... it’s a way of life. Being able to sign to play football at the college level is an extremely special moment for most athletes. As an athlete in Texas, it’s always a little extra special when you are able to sign to play football for the Texas Longhorns. Wednesday, Bryan “BJ” Allen made it official and signed his National Letter of Intent to play football in Austin. To see photos from signing day, become a VYPE Insider today!

Bryan "BJ" Allen Jr. took the challenge of stepping into a major role in title town, got work done on the field, and was rewarded with the opportunity to play football at the University of Texas in Austin. Surrounded by support on Wednesday, Allen Jr. made it official as he put the pen to paper and signed his NLI.

@Aledo_Football's Bryan "BJ" Allen officially signs to play football over for the Longhorns in Austin. Congratulations to BJ and the Allen family.@TexasLonghorns @TexasFootball @BJThaKid04 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/bSwxCSA0jT — VYPE DFW (@VYPEDFW) December 15, 2021

Jason West (VYPE Media)

BJ Allen, Texas

Jason West (VYPE Media)