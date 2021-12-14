From Harrison to Hamilton, Katy DB McMartin earns way to UT

For almost his entire freshman season at Katy High, Hamilton McMartin was Harrison McMartin.

Coach Gary Joseph never could quite get the defensive back’s name right.

“I remember during practice one day, after I’d got moved up to the varsity for the playoffs, I did a drill correctly that no one else had gotten right,” McMartin said. “I remember him saying, ‘Harrison can do it and none of y’all can!’ And one of the other players corrected him, like, ‘Hey, his name is Hamilton.’ And ever since then, I’ve been Hamilton.”

McMartin laughs at recalling the memory. Or perhaps it’s in how far he’s come.

McMartin wrapped up a decorated high school career last week as a state champion and team captain. On Tuesday morning, he verbally committed to continue his career at the University of Texas. He will officially sign to the Longhorns on Early Signing Day on Wednesday morning.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound McMartin had 61 total tackles with 17 pass break-ups and one interception for the 14-1 Tigers this season.

While McMartin’s favorite memory of his head coach is a humorous one, there is no doubt he thrived and grew under Joseph, who is hands-on teaching the secondary.

“It’s great having him as my position coach,” McMartin said. “He’s such a legendary coach in all of high school football. There’s a whole list of all he’s taught me, but one of the biggest things is my flat-foot reading. As soon as the ball is snapped to not just bail out of there and back-pedal so quick. He’s taught me to be patient, run or pass.”

Texas didn’t enter McMartin’s recruiting until midway through this season.

“But since then, it was nothing but love from them,” said McMartin, who wants to study human biology. “They do run more-than-normal amount of DBs at one time, plus the atmosphere and the education at UT are things you can’t really pass up on. It was very exciting.”

Once the Longhorns got in, McMartin didn’t have eyes for any other school.

McMartin talked more with VYPE

VYPE: When did you start playing football, and what was it about the sport that you liked?

McMARTIN: All the way back to kindergarten, I remember playing flag football near the Cinco Ranch fields. I felt free running and really showcasing my talent. I was just having fun, doing whatever I could do out there. I loved hitting. Loved it. And then eighth grade comes around and I wasn’t as big as the others. That’s when my coach told me to try secondary. I fell in love with it. I get to play defense, hit, and catch the ball. I get to do everything in the secondary.

VYPE: How would you describe your game and why you’re so successful on the field?

McMARTIN: I feel I’m very smart and very aware out there, as far as down-and-distance, play-calling. All of that. I’m always around the ball, always around the play. Even if it’s on the other side of the field, I make sure I get there to lay my head down and go make a hit and make sure the guy gets on the ground. I try to watch every game our opponent plays on film, knowing formations and what to watch for as a team lines up. My confidence has grown a lot in knowing what I’m doing and being able to make plays.

VYPE: What motivates and inspires you?

McMARTIN: Definitely, my family. They’ve given up so much for me. From day one, they’ve sacrificed all their time and given all their effort to have me succeed.

VYPE: Tell me about the mystique about growing up in Katy and playing football in a town like this. What has your experience been like?

McMARTIN: It’s been crazy. I’ve always lived in Katy, but I didn’t get introduced to Katy football until the 2015 state run. All the excitement and how involved the entire city was. Players like Collin Wilder … even now, I text him at least once a week. He’s always been a role model. That’s what really got me to fall in love with Katy football. My three goals was to play for Katy, be a captain, and win a state championship. Getting to accomplish all three is a crazy blessing.

VYPE: What makes Katy football, Katy football?

McMARTIN: It’s all the hard work and dedication. There’s even some college programs that don’t put in as much work in as us. The one thing I’m going to miss is being up on campus every day, six days out of the week, three hours every day, getting better. Whether it’s film, walk-throughs or lifting weights … it’s a lot of commitment. But that’s what makes Katy, Katy.