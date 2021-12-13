LETTING LOOSE: Dulles star Threatt has more tricks up her sleeve

YOU MIGHT KNOW WHO NYA THREATT IS. YOU MIGHT HAVE HEARD ABOUT HER GAME, READ ABOUT HER IN THESE PAGES, MAYBE EVEN SEEN NO. 11 HOOP IN-PERSON.

But were you with her every day this summer, shooting perimeter jump shots until her arms ached? No? Then you might not know all there is to know about the Fort Bend Dulles senior guard.

You might not know Nya Threatt.

There is another level the Vikings' dynamic scorer thinks she can reach, and she's confident she'll get there this year after spending hours upon hours this summer hoisting mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper and 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

Last season, the 5-foot- 6 Threatt was one of the top scorers in the Greater Houston area. She scored 19.7 points per game, shooting 50-percent overall. But, there is a 'but'. Threatt shot just 29-percent from 3-point range.

"Teams are going to double-team me or face- guard me full court," said Threatt. "I love that, though. I want everyone to bring their best defense to try and stop me. It just shows they respect me on the court. It forces me to shoot, and being used to driving, I'm hoping I'll be better with my shot."

Don't bet against the University of Texas-Arlington commit.

"If anything, I'm going to work my hardest to be the best in the game," Threatt said. "I want to make the people around me happy and proud."

During the summer, new Dulles coach Christina Jamerson, who often rebounded for Threatt during shooting workouts, got to know her star guard by picking her brain and establishing a trusting relationship.

"Watching her play is amazing," Jamerson said. "Even during open gym, seeing her tenacity and getting after the ball, she locks in. You see her, and she's tiny, but she's mighty. She's so fearless."

Threatt wants to be her best for her swan song as a Viking.

"I don't have to worry about trying to get a scholarship anymore. I have that," Threatt said. "So now I'm going out there playing for fun each game. Just play basketball. We want to make it to State this year.

"If we play together as a team and trust each other, we can get it done."

