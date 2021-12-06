LOOK BACK: Owens propels North Shore to State Final Four

North Shore does it the old fashioned way... they earn it?

The Mustangs pounded Atascocita 44-20 in the Class 6A DI Region III Final to go 13-1 on the season.

North Shore went old school and pounded the rock with senior Xavier Owens, who had two scores on the night.

VYPE caught up with Owens to talk about the win.

VYPE: The offense was able to lean on the run tonight. How were you and the offense able to find ways to get the run game going?

OWENS: Every time we play Atascocita we all know each other it’s always a great atmosphere. We feed off the crowd's energy and team's energy and make it work. My line kept their heads down and gave me little creases to hit and I took advantage of every opportunity. We kept our heads up and played as a team

VYPE: How much impact did your defense have on the offense's success?

OWENS: Defense showed up big time and made some big time plays. They didn’t give up on us when we didn’t answer, but we answered back when it matter. The defense kept us on our toes

Up next is Lake Travis in the State Semis on Saturday at 3 pm. The game will be held at Reeves Stadium in Round Rock, Texas. Owens will likely be there.