PROSPECTUS: Aldine High School Boys Soccer

Aldine has been in the playoffs for 10-straight years, and with five starters returning to the stable for Melbin Barahona, expect another playoff berth in 2022.

Last season, Aldine dropped a tough opening round match to Oak Ridge, falling 1-0, finishing 12-6-4 overall. But they are ready for a run again, like 2019, where they reached the Regional Finals for the second time in program history.

Junior Matute will be one of the key pieces back after recording 10 goals and 10 assists a year ago.

Jesus Perez had six goals and three assists, while Juan Aguilera had three goals and five assists in 2021 for the 'Stangs.

Other names to remember include Anthony Navarro, Jorge Plasencia and Carlos Pena for the Mustangs.

The key to success, according to Barahona for 2022, is being "committed to practice after school during the season and not fail any class. Discipline in everything that they do."