KPRC 2 Insider Extra: Houston Rockets analyst Ryan Hollins dishes on Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets analyst Ryan Hollins talked to KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander at just what makes Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun so special.

Sengun was one of four players acquired by the Rockets in the first round of the most recent NBA Draft. After starring in the Summer League with averages of 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds over four games, Sengun has continued his strong play in the regular season. In 18 games so far, including two starts, the 19-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

