KPRC 2 Insider Extra: Houston Rockets analyst Ryan Hollins dishes on Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets analyst Ryan Hollins talked to KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander at just what makes Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun so special.

Sengun was one of four players acquired by the Rockets in the first round of the most recent NBA Draft. After starring in the Summer League with averages of 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds over four games, Sengun has continued his strong play in the regular season. In 18 games so far, including two starts, the 19-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

Click the video above to see Hollins break down Sengun’s special qualities and why teams ahead of the Rockets in the draft will eventually rue the day they passed on the Turkish big man.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

