North Shore downs Tompkins, 26-20 in Regional Semis

HOUSTON - Sometimes football is a game of inches.

Inches is what separated Katy Tompkins from extending its fourth-quarter drive against North Shore with 1:19 remaining in the game. As Tompkins signal-caller Cole Francis hit Wyatt Young, the sophomore headed towards the first-down marker. North Shore's Caleb Flagg streaked over and hit Young right at it sending them into the sideline and the marker to the ground.

After setting the ball down, the referees signaled first down North Shore, which sent Tompkins players to the turf in heartbreak as their comeback attempt had come up just short. North Shore took two kneeldowns and sealed its 26-20 Class 6A Division I Region III Semifinal victory at Galena Park ISD Stadium on Friday afternoon.

"I think a lot of it had to do with the way Katy Tompkins came out in the second half," North Shore coach Jon Kay, whose team led 20-0 at the half, said. "I've got nothing but respect for those guys. They are so well coached, they play hard. Obviously, we had our issues in the second half but I don't want to take anything away from Tompkins and how those kids came out and played.

Ad

"To have it come down to that last possession, that's what you want. You want your kids out there and experience that. Win or lose it's something you'll always remember. Just proud that we got another chance to play another week."

Katy Tompkins with the loss finishes 11-2 on the year in the Regional Semifinals.

"Super proud of the coaches and the kids for their fight coming out in the second half being down," Tompkins coach Todd McVey said. "North Shore is obviously a very good football team. We knew we had our hands full coming over here but we fully expected to compete. Can't say enough about our kids. We talk about E+R=O all the time and how they responded. Just so proud of all of them."

It was truly a tale of two halves on Friday.

In the second quarter, North Shore jumped out to a lead behind the arm of freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey. In less than three minutes, Bailey hit Nassiah Dunham for a five-yard score and then Jhalyn Bailey for a 31-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 with 9:25 left in the first half.

Ad

"It was just the gameplan that we stuck to," Jhalyn said. "We just trusted in Coach [Willie] Gaston and it came out positive for us. We just grinded every play and it worked out."

With 2:20 in the second quarter, Bailey threw a dart to David Amador for a 22-yard score, which gave North Shore the 20-0 halftime lead.

"I thought we had a good rhythm going offensively and the kids were executing it," Kay said. "We were running the ball well and things were going our way."

With momentum fully on North Shore's side, McVey admitted that "it was a direct" message to his team to respond. And that's what they did.

The Tompkins defense bowed up, while Young was moved back to quarterback for select plays that ended up paying huge dividends for the Falcons.

In the third quarter, Young busted off a 51-yard and 32-yard touchdown run for the Falcons, to pull the game within two scores - 26-13 - heading into the fourth quarter. Young then made it a one score game with a 25-yard score with 8:26 remaining. Three carries, 108 yards and three scores by Young and the Falcons were rolling.

Ad

"Wyatt is a super-competitive kid," McVey said. "We just can't say enough about his effort. You can see the effort to get where to where he wants to go."

Despite the massive comeback, in the end the North Shore defense held just enough in the end to pull out the 26-20 victory to advance to play the winner of Ridge Point and Atascocita next week in the State Quarterfinals.

“It’s great, just being around me teammates one more game, it’s all one-game seasons now, it’s great being around these guys,” Flagg said. “I love these guys. They are my brothers. I’ve been with them for four years. It’s my last year and it’s just great being with my guys for one more week. That’s what it’s all about. Football, family and love.”