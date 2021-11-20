OPENING TIP: Paetow Panthers check in at No. 9 in VYPE Preseason Rankings

No. 9 Katy Paetow Panthers

The Paetow Panthers made history last season, going undefeated in District 19-5A and reaching the Regional Finals. They fell to the eventual state champ Beaumont United.

Coach Michael Niemi had some program-builders in Jayden McCullough, Everett Marlatt, Kameron Spanburg and Brian McKnight, who helped build the culture along with the coach, but they have graduated.

So, who will carry the leadership torch this season?

The team is built around the man in the middle – Charles Chukwu. At 6-foot-9, the Tulsa-commit completely changes the game on offense and defense.

Feeding Chukwu and putting up threes are senior guards EJ Roberts and Trevor Frank. Frank can do it all from scoring, rebounding and creating havoc on defense.

The Panthers will go as far as Chukwu can lead them and that could be to the Alamodome.

