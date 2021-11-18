THE BOSS; From the CEO of Her Own Company to Running Point, Vance Has a Bright Future

NIMITZ POINT GUARD NY’ASIA VANCE IS A BOSS, LITERALLY.

The four-year letterman is a quiet leader on the court and has the total trust of her teammates.

She's also the CEO of her own clothing line – Hustla. "I love clothes," Vance said. "Most of the clothes I like are too expensive and my momma is not going to pay for them. So, I make my own."

She works with vinyl, prints off her designs, cuts them out and heat presses them to garments.

"It's gotten pretty popular around the neighborhood," she said. "I sell to friends and family, and I put my stuff in popup shops around Aldine. I have a very entrepreneurial spirit and want to build my business for the future."

The plan was hatched during the pandemic, when she had some extra time on her hands.

Hustla is still rolling, but now she laces up her high-tops and prepares for her senior season on the hardwood. She is playing for scholarships, and she takes that very seriously.

"Whatever it takes, I want to go and play in college," she said. "I need to learn more about business and basketball is the way to do it.

Like any entrepreneur, Vance has a plan.

"I want to score 10 points a game and have five assists, leading my team to the playoffs," she said. "I've improved my basketball IQ so much since my freshman year."

Basketball has been her life dating back to Little League, where she played with the boys. When she hit the AAU circuit in middle school, she started playing with the girls. Even when she's not playing, she's playing.

"I'm pretty competitive at everything I do. I love (NBA) 2K," Vance said. "I used to be all about the Warriors but now I play with the Nets. My guy is Kyrie."

Vance has made an impression on her coach as well on her way to leaving a legacy at Nimitz, the home of another legend – Brittney Griner of the WNBA.

"She really reminded me of myself when I first got to coach her," Nimitz coach Kendra Venzant said. "She's pretty quiet and shy, but once you get to know her you love her. She has been voted as our team captain for two seasons because she just does the right thing, all the time."