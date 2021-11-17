HOOPS INSIDER: Aldine Davis Girls Basketball

The Davis Falcons snuck into the playoffs last season but fell to the Oak Ridge War Eagles in the first round.

Coach Stephanie Smith welcomes back a balanced lineup.

Sophomore Deyjah Ray will run the point after a solid freshman season. Ray can distribute with the best in the district and has the respect of her squad.

She will be joined by second-team, all-district selection Za'Myah Marshall in the backcourt, who will be relied upon for more scoring as a senior.

Honorable mention Khyla Baker and Ja'Taya Thomas will play on the wing and will need to get out on the break for easy buckets. In the post will be Anaya Watts, who could be a force in 2021-22.

Davis will be in the conversation for a postseason spot but will need to win some games against MacArthur and Nimitz to do so.