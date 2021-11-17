FULL COURT PRESS: New coach, no problem for No. 3 Dulles

No. 3 Fort Bend Dulles Vikings

Fort Bend Dulles is fresh off one of its best seasons in recent history.

The Vikings reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years last season. New coach Christina Jamerson takes over the program that went 24-1 a year ago and brings back one of the top scorers in the city of Houston.

Nya Threatt, a University of Texas at Arlington-commit, returns as the reigning District 20-6A MVP after averaging 19.7 points, five steals, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Vikings. District Defensive MVP Dai Dai Powell is also back after averaging nine points, five rebounds (2.9 on the defensive end), 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game a year ago.

First-team, all-district selection Jakiya Thompson returns for her senior year after dropping 9.1 points per night last season. Also watch out for Kaylie Johnson, who scored 4.6 points per game in her junior season.

This is a solid senior class that could carry them to their first Regional Semifinal since 2009 and maybe beyond.

