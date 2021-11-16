HISTORY MAKER: TWCA Senior Makes History as First-Ever Girls’ Soccer College Signee

FEARLESS ON THE FIELD. PLAYMAKER. DISTRIBUTOR.

These are the words that The Woodlands Christian Academy girls soccer coach Paige Riley uses to describe senior center-mid Lindsay Worthington, who continues to make history for the Warriors program.

In August, Worthington verbally committed to Samford to continue her playing career and becoming the first ever girls soccer player from TWCA to head to the next level.

"It's really exciting," Worthington said. "It's definitely rewarding because I've been playing soccer for almost 14 years. So, it's nice to know that I'll be able to go to the next level."

Riley added: "They are going to get a utility player. That girl can play any position as equal as the next. She is someone to be feared. She is a substantial player; she plays like it is a dance. It's just very natural for her."

It was in her freshman year, which was actually the first year of the TWCA girls soccer program, that Worthington realized she wanted to pursue a college career.

"I started working harder and that's when I felt like I had a chance at this," she said.

Going all-in on her soccer career four years ago has paid off for her and the program itself. Last year – the first full varsity season for the team – they went undefeated in district play and won their first-ever District Championship.

Being at TWCA for four years and helping build the program to where it is, is special, Worthington said but overall The Woodlands Christian Academy is special to her heart.

"It's a big family," Worthington said. "Everybody is so supportive, and the teachers always come out to your games. I just like the community of it.