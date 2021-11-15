VYPE 411: Catie Hergenrader of Lutheran South Academy Cross Country

At the workplace, they it water-cooler talk.

You know, you gather around on a Monday morning and discuss what happened over the weekend, and what's going on in your world.

Well, in the high school world, that happens around the lockers. So VYPE walked the halls of Lutheran South Academy caught up with the 2021 VYPE LSA Fall Program Cover to kids to learn more about them.

Catch up with Catie Hergenrader of Lutheran South Academy Cross Country.

VYPE: What is your favorite dessert?

HERGENRADER: A cinnamon roll.

VYPE: If you were on a deserted island, what two items would you take?

HERGENRADER: My sister, because she is my best friend, and probably oranges because they are my favorite food.

VYPE: What is your hype song?

HERGENRADER: I listen to so much music. Probably something rap, I love rap.

VYPE: Who is your biggest inspiration?

HERGENRADER: My mom.

VYPE: Where do you see yourself in five to 10 years?

HERGENRADER: Graduated college and being a 3rd grade teacher.

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix?

HERGENRADER: Outer Banks