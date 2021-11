It was a historic weekend for John Cooper School football.

With the 11th team they have ever fielded, it became the first to ever hoist the trophy at the end. The third time was the charm for the Dragons in the SPC 3A Championship game as they won it all on Saturday, finishing the year 8-2.

VYPE’s Joshua Koch talks with State Champion Head Coach Erik DeHaven of John Copper after their SPC Championship win over Cistercian.