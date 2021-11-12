FULL COURT PRESS: No. 9 Tomball Memorial looking for historic encore

No. 9 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

Tomball Memorial may have surprised some people in 2021, reaching the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and making a run to the Regional Quarterfinals for only the second time in program history.

Tarence Davis returns a solid trio off that team, which should bode well for Tomball Memorial making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Coming back off a 24-4 squad from last year is District 15-6A Offensive MVP Katelyn Kabrich, who averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game a year ago.

Other key returners include first-team, all-district pick Katelyn Chomko (11 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl) and Brooke Moses (10 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl), who was a second-teamer a year ago.

Other players to remember include Madyson McMunn, Samantha Diaz, Olivia Dummer, Bri Carrigan, Addison Yeary, Sarah Crenshaw, Kennedy Heard, Savannah Holzman and Kenna Easton. The motto for Tomball Memorial in 2022 is going to be "Together We Win".

