FULL COURT PRESS: No. 10 North Shore rich in tradition

No. 10 North Shore Mustangs

North Shore has been a perennial playoff team, being in the dance for 17-straight years heading into the 2022 season as coach Allison Campbell enters year 23 at the helm of the program.

Campbell enters this year with 535 career coaching victories. This Mustangs' squad will be one to watch this year, despite an early exit in the playoffs a season ago.

They return first-team, all-district selections Jy'Nyla Kennedy and Shalayne Morgan. According to PrepGirlsHoops, Kennedy is the 106th best prospect in Texas for the Class of 2022, followed by 5-foot-7 Chrishelle Washington, who is ranked 107th.

Two other names to remember is Simran Williams, who was the District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year last season, and Branasia Brazelton. North Shore hasn't been past the Area Round since 2015, but that could change in 2022 with this group as they return five starters.

...

FOR PURCHASE

Ad

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS