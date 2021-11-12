Class 6A DI Region III Outlook: Perennial powers could once again run this show

HOUSTON – In the past Class 6A Division I Region III has been considered by many to be one of the toughest regions to get out of in the state.

And for good reason.

It has possessed in the last three seasons the Class 6A Division I State Champion – North Shore. So, does this region live up to the hype again in 2021? Let's give it a look.

Top 4 Teams

North Shore – Yes, this North Shore team does not have Dematrius Davis back calling the signals but they have one of the best defensive units in town mainly because of their depth in the secondary. It I headlined by Denver Harris, but sprinkle in the likes of Ta'von Griffin and Jacoby Davis back there it is a three-headed monster. Then add in Caleb Flagg and Kent Battle in the middle and then Kris Ross (Texas-commit), Jacoby Brass and Tai Leonard up front this is a mean unit. Offensively, they will have to score. Their backfield has the talent in Damon Ford, Treyventa Hillard and Rashaad Johnson, while Wyndell Mitchell Jr and Kaleb Bailey rotate in at QB.

Dickinson – The Gators have not been out of the Area round since 2019. Their deepest playoff run this decade was reaching the State Quarterfinals in 2015. But this could be the year of the Gator to make a deep run. Behind the dual-threat capability of Luke Martin (1,142 passing, 1,001 rushing – 32 combined TDs) this offense can go. Texas A&M-commit Donovan Green leads the receiving crew with 518 yards and 8 scores this season. The Gators' two losses earlier this season came against Ridge Point (42-36) and Katy (28-21). To make a deep playoff run this year, they could see Ridge Point in the Regional Semifinals, while Katy is Division II.

Ridge Point – The Panthers have a chance to really make a run at this. Last year under first-year coach Rick LaFavers, Ridge Point reached the Regional Final/State Quarterfinal against North Shore. Now, can they make it to their first State Semi since 2015? If they do that it will because of QB Bert Emanuel Jr. The senior has passed for 1,932 yards and 25 scores this season with zero … yes … zero interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 743 yards and 10 scores. Ezell Jolly has also been key in the backfield with 668 yards and 10 scores. Marvin Session has been Emanuel's top target thus far with 721 yards receiving and 10 scores. Mason Hall and Taylor Davis have led the defensive unit with 71 and 61 tackles, respectively. Davis also leads the team in picks with four on the year. Sophomore Calvin Alexander has been a wrecking machine up front with five sacks, followed by Dalton Pitt's four. They have the pieces to get back to and even past the State Quarters.