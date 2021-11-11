VYPE 411: Syr Bailey of Lutheran South Academy Football

At the workplace, they it water-cooler talk.

You know, you gather around on a Monday morning and discuss what happened over the weekend, and what's going on in your world.

Well, in the high school world, that happens around the lockers. So VYPE walked the halls of Lutheran South Academy caught up with the 2021 VYPE LSA Fall Program Cover to kids to learn more about them.

Catch up with Syr Bailey of Lutheran South Academy Football.

VYPE: What is your favorite football memory?

BAILEY: It was my first start, which came in the District Championship against Second Baptist School in my freshman year. That was a big one.

VYPE: Who inspires you to play football?

BAILEY: My dad. He's a big inspiration for me. He just guides me. He's been there since I was in Little League, and he's taught me everything I know. That's the person I look up to and take advice from.

VYPE: What does "team" mean to you?

BAILEY: Just being together. Somebody who's always there for you. It's basically a family.

VYPE: What is your dream car?

BAILEY: Lamborghini Urus SUV

VYPE: What is your favorite meal and dessert?

BAILEY: Shrimp fettuccine pasta and my mom's banana pudding.

VYPE: Who is your celebrity dream date?

BAILEY: Jennifer Lopez