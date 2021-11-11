Nine student-athletes sign NLIs during Lutheran South Academy November National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at Lutheran South Academy as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place.
Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. At Lutheran South it was an impressive group of nine student-athletes that signed, including four off the 2021 TAPPS 5A State Championship Baseball team.
Here is the entire list.
BASEBALL
Deundre' Jones – Kansas State University
Tyler and Garrett Helpenstill – Texas Lutheran University
Garrett Coiner – Incarnate Word University
SOFBTALL
Evany Gonzalez – University of New Mexico
Hayley Calhoun – Alvin Community College
TRACK
Ayana Smith – Sam Houston State University
VOLLEYBALL
Haley Wright- Bethel College
CROSS COUNTRY
Enze Hao – UHSP