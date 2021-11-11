HOOPS INSIDER: Aldine Girls Basketball

Coach David Reukert took over the Aldine High School girls basketball program a year ago as he tries to build the stable in year two. He has a few pieces that should help Aldine get in the district win column.

Junior Darria Haynes will be the go-to scorer. Haynes earned first-team, all-district honors with several double-digit scoring outings last season. Brooklyne Cook is a beast in the paint and can clear rebounds with anyone in the district.

The spark-plug on defense is Brooke McCoy, who takes charges, sets screens and also grabs boards for Reukert.

Other names to remember include Destyni Gordon, Keiry Berrios, Briarra Simpson, Laryn Brown and Melanie Umanzor.

He says the keys to the season are "staying healthy, creating turnovers, limiting turnovers and rebounding on the defensive end". If that is accomplished, the 'Stangs will be competitive and pull out some wins.