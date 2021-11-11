Fort Bend Christian Academy trio inks NLIs on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at Fort Bend Christian Academy as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place.

Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. For Fort Bend Christian Academy it was a trio that ended up signing. Avery Hodge signed with Oklahoma softball, Bailey Hanner inked with Texas State volleyball and Reagan Heflin officially signed with Nicholls State softball.

“I am very proud of all three of these athletes. All three are extremely talented, and make the FBCA community proud. These ladies have worked hard and sacrificed to achieve this honor today,” said Kelly Carroll, FBCA Director of Athletics. “In the Bible, Hebrews 12:1-3 reminds us to run with perseverance the race marked out for us. That is exactly what these athletes have done here. We are very excited to see what lies ahead for Bailey, Reagan and Avery - on and off the field.”

Ad

A 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫 in the infield 💥



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 🎬 … @averyhodgee



💥 INF

📍 Richmond, Texas

🎓 Fort Bend Christian Academy

🥎 Texas Bombers Gold#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/cTzQEctKc3 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) November 10, 2021

Signed 🖊️



- twenty twenty-one first team all-state

- twenty twenty-one greater houston private school offensive player of the year

- academic all-state selection @baileyhanner_ x #eatemup🐾 pic.twitter.com/jwBtS4hatL — Texas State Volleyball (@TexasStateVball) November 10, 2021