VYPE 411: Elijah Ward of Lutheran South Academy Cross Country

At the workplace, they it water-cooler talk.

You know, you gather around on a Monday morning and discuss what happened over the weekend, and what's going on in your world.

Well, in the high school world, that happens around the lockers. So VYPE walked the halls of Lutheran South Academy caught up with the 2021 VYPE LSA Fall Program Cover to kids to learn more about them.

Catch up with Elijah Ward of Lutheran South Academy Cross Country.

VYPE: Who is your celebrity dream date?

WARD: Aubrey Plaza

VYPE: If you won the lottery, what would be the first thing you'd buy?

WARD: I'd pay off college expenses.

VYPE: What is your hype song?

WARD: Twist Quest by Mew.

VYPE: What is your favorite food and dessert?

WARD: A cheeseburger, and cookies and cream ice cream.

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix right now?

WARD: Community