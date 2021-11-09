HOOPS INSIDER: Aldine Mustangs

Anthony Boutte Sr. takes over at Aldine High with hopes of changing the culture inside the stable. Boutte comes from one of the “First Families” of Texas High School Basketball.

His father, Andre Boutte Jr., is a Hall of Famer along with his grandfather Walter Yates.

His lineage runs deep.

So, what's the plan to turn around Aldine?

"It's a mindset," he said. "I want to create a safe environment to learn the game of basketball and that will take a tremendous amount of work. Most don't know the commitment that it takes to be great. I've been around greatness all my life."

Boutte will lean on senior Earon Johnson, sophomore Abraham Kirksey and freshman Lorenzo Robinson in year one. Other names to remember include Julian Greer, Davion McDaniel and DeVean Walker and Kenrick Adrian for Aldine.