VYPE 411: Cade Goldstraw of Lutheran South Academy Football

At the workplace, they it water-cooler talk.

You know, you gather around on a Monday morning and discuss what happened over the weekend, and what's going on in your world.

Well, in the high school world, that happens around the lockers. So VYPE walked the halls of Lutheran South Academy caught up with the 2021 VYPE LSA Fall Program Cover to kids to learn more about them.

Catch up with Cade Goldstraw of Lutheran South Academy Football.

VYPE: Who inspires you and why?

GOLDSTRAW: My dad, because he's a good leader.

VYPE: What does being a "team" mean to you?

GOLDSTRAW: We all support each other. We all have each other's back when it matters, and you do everything for your team before yourself.

VYPE: What does Pioneer Pride mean to you?

GOLDSTRAW: Our school is all together, and we are united as one. We do everything for each other.

VYPE: Who is your celebrity dream date?

GOLDSTRAW: Margot Robbie

VYPE: What is your dream car?

GOLDSTRAW: An Audi R8.

VYPE: What is a dream vacation for you?

GOLDSTRAW: Bora Bora