TAPPS Girls State XC Wrap: Legacy Prep girls win TAPPS 4A title, St. Agnes’ Leah Kleke wins TAPPS 6A individual crown

HOUSTON - Charlotte Freeman may just be a freshman at Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy but she didn’t run like one on Monday.

In a TAPPS 4A field that saw three of the top five finishers in the girls race being freshmen, Freeman was amongst the group posting a time of 13:21.0. Her and junior Aubrey Davis' (13:35.5), who finished 8th, helped lead Legacy Prep to 74 points, which was enough to win the TAPPS 4A State Championship.

Morgan Singletary (20th - 14:20.9), Hannah Grace Bryant (24th - 14:.31.8), Audrey Spiko (28th -14:47.3), Layla Faysal (43rd - 15:17.0) and Brooklyn Clark (60th - 15:51.2) rounded out the rest of the Legacy Prep championship crew.

Staying on the girls side, in Class 6A St. Agnes Academy took second overall as a team scoring 48 points, while Concordia Lutheran took 4th (129 points) and San Antonio Christian School finished 6th (194 points).

St. Agnes Academy was led by senior Leah Klenke, who posted a state championship-winning time of 11:29.9. Other Top 10 finishers included San Antonio Christian's Addison Applebaum took 9th overall (12:44.7), while Isabelle Luna - a freshman at St. Agnes Academy - took 10th (12:46.6). Concordia Lutheran was led by Ava Zindler, who took13th (12:57.3).

In TAPPS 5A, The Woodlands Christian Academy took 4th as a team, Fort Bend Christian Academy came in 6th, Regents School of Austin totaled up for 8th place, Frassati Catholic placed 10th and Lutheran South Academy took 19th.

The field was led by Frassati's Ashlyn Miller, who took ninth overall with a time of 12:57.3. She was followed by Regents School of Austin's Amelia Weenig, who is just a freshman, in 10th. Zoe Calimani was the leader for TWCA in 16th and Kyra Whitman was the top runner for FBCA in 17th.

In TAPPS 4A, St. Thomas Episcopal took 5th as a team, Bay Area Christian School took 8th overall, Cypress Christian came in ninth, Northland Christian took 10th and Logos Preparatory Academy came in 14th.

Freshman Marian Mann from Northland Christian took second overall in TAPPS 4A, posting a time of 12:48.0. Bay Area Christian was paced by Caroline Bonnecaze, who took 10th overall crossing at 13:40.2. St. Thomas Episcopal senior Margaret Close posted her teams' best time at 13:52.4. which placed her 12th overall.

In TAPPS 3A, Providence Classical High School in Spring brought home the state championship with their runners finishing all in the Top 15 led by Hannah Mann, who finished ninth overall with a time of 13:28.9.

