THE JUNIORS: Class of 2023 Stars Headline Volleyball Season

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY’S VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM SAYS GOODBYE TO THE LIKES OF CLAIRE DEWINE, ABIGAIL ADAMS AND MADISON STEED FROM THEIR 2020 DISTRICT CHAMPION SQUAD, BUT THE CUPBOARD IS FAR FROM BARE.

"It feels so different this year," co-coach Whitney Wofford said. "The competition level at each of our positions is really high and our program just feels really together. It's like a breath of fresh air."

A new state-of-the-art locker room doesn't hurt either.

"I feel like some of our kids who were in the background are ready to step up," co-coach Kori Parker said. "Yes, we have some new faces, but we also return five girls who can really play and

have a lot of experience. We also have others who have developed all the way from our middle school teams and will really contribute to the varsity program this year."

Parker and Wofford have a special junior class, who have been playing in huge games since their freshman seasons.

Second-team, all-district setter Katie Wise will run the offense and find first- teamer Jordan Booth. They have been playing together for years. Avery Buck was an honorable-mention pick and will need to play big on the outside in 2021 along with sophomore Whitney Tucker.

On defense, another junior runs the show in Brooke Harris, a second-teamer

in 2020. She will be joined by budding sophomore Sarah Chappelle as a defensive specialist.

Other junior up-and-comers include hitters Kirstyn Montgomery and Katelynn Holloway, while Lily Jadlot and Carley Welch will play in the middle. Seniors Ashley Darilek and Lacey Holloway could also provide offense on the outside.

"This district is going to be neck-and- neck," Parker said. "It's really up for grabs but with that being said, it will get us ready for the playoffs."

Where they hope to build on their Area Round appearance last season.