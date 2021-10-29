ALL OVER THE FIELD: Bush's Hackworth Showing All He's Got

FORT BEND BUSH SENIOR DANTONIO HACKWORTH JR.’S CONFIDENCE IS SKY HIGH.

When a reporter asked what colleges he's looking at, the defensive back quickly issued a correction.

"I'm not looking at schools," Hackworth said with a wide smile. "They're looking at me."

Fair enough.

In five games last season, the 6-foot, 155-pound, a free safety, had 21 total tackles (15 solo) with one caused fumble. He emerged as a leader of the team and its best athlete.

This season, he's even better. He added cornerback to his job description. Through seven games, Hackworth is averaging five tackles per game with a district-best four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Hackworth has also played some snaps at receiver, which he hasn't played since his freshman year.

"Just to be all around the field is good for me," Hackworth said. "I'm just trying to get better looks (from colleges). I like my name being out there. I went to an HBU camp, where they all knew me. It's crazy. I think (this) season, I'm going to really blow up."

Coach Allen Aldridge said he is expecting an all-state season from Hackworth. He's also expecting the college offers to start piling up.

Hackworth's knowledge of playing defensive back and his attention to details reached great heights last season, Aldridge added. He got faster, bigger and taller. Mentally, he's stronger.

"He has a great attitude," Aldridge said. "He's a very good locker room leader. He's really worked at his speed and his football IQ is very high."

Then he repeats Hackworth's ultimate sentiment.

"This year is going to be a breakout year for him," Aldridge said.

Hackworth is hungry to prove he is a pure athlete, someone who can do whatever his team asks whenever it needs it. He prefers playing defensive back, but he's also eager to play receiver and show more of his physical skills.

"As a DB, I know everything, as far as all the techniques," Hackworth said. "When I'm at receiver, I can tell what the coverage is, if they're playing man or if they're jamming. I've got hands. People think DBs don't have hands. I'm going to show I've got hands."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.