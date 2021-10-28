WHO GETS IN? The Class 6A Playoff crystal ball

Let’s take a gaze at the Houston Class 6A Playoff Crystal Ball.
The districts standings are coming into focus, which leads to potential matchups in the postseason. There is a little work to do and things could move a little, but these are the forecasts for Who Goes Where?
Ok, here we go.
Bold denotes Predicted District Winner.
DISTRICT 13-6A
The Woodlands – DI (1st Seed)
Conroe – DI (2nd Seed)
Willis – DII (1st Seed)
College Park – DII (2nd Seed)
…
DISTRICT 14-6A
Westfield – DI (1st Seed)
Spring -- DI (2nd Seed)
Dekaney – DII (1st Seed)
Nimitz – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF OUTLOOK: That means Westfield plays Conroe; Spring faces The Woodlands; Willis plays Nimitz and College Park plays Dekaney
…
DISTRICT 15-6A
Klein Cain -- DI (1st Seed)
Klein Oak -- DI (2nd Seed)
Klein Collins – DII (1st Seed)
Tomball or Klein – DII (2nd Seed)
UP FOR GRABS: Oak needs to beat Klein this weekend to make this work. If Oak gets bounced from postseason Collins could be No. 1 big school.
…
DISTRICT 16-6A
Cypress Ranch – DI (1st Seed)
Cy Woods – DI (2nd Seed)
Cy Park – DII (1st Seed)
Bridgeland – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF LOOK: Cain vs Woods; Ranch vs Oak; Klein Collins vs Bridgeland (Could be Great Game); Cy Park vs Tomball or Klein
…
DISTRICT 17-6A
Jersey Village DI (1st Seed)
Cy-Fair DI (2nd Seed)
Stratford DII (1st Seed)
Cy Creek DII (2nd Seed)
…
DISTRICT 18-6A
Lamar -- DI (1st Seed)
Westside -- DI (2nd Seed)
Heights – DII (1st Seed)
Westbury or Chavez – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: Jersey Village vs Westside; Lamar vs Cy-Fair; Heights vs Cy Creek; Stratford vs Westbury of Chavez
…
DISTRICT 19-6A
Tompkins -- DI (1st Seed)
Seven Lakes -- DI (2nd Seed)
Katy – DII (1st Seed)
Morton Ranch or Cinco Ranch – DII (2nd Seed)
…
DISTRICT 20-6A
Ridge Point – DI (1st Seed)
FB Travis – DI (2nd Seed)
FB Bush – DII (1st Seed)
George Ranch or Clements – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Ridge Point vs Seven Lakes; Travis vs Tompkins; GR or Clements vs Katy; Bush vs Morton or Cinco
…
DISTRICT 21-6A
North Shore – DI (1st Seed)
Atascocita – DI (2nd Seed)
CE King – DII (1st Seed)
Summer Creek – DII (2nd Seed)
...
DISTRICT 22-6A
Deer Park – DI (1st Seed)
Dobie – DI (2nd Seed)
Channelview – DII (1st Seed)
Sam Houston – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: North Shore vs Dobie, Atascocita vs Deer Park; CE King vs SOHO and Channelview vs Summer Creek
…
DISTRICT 23-6A
Pearland – DI (1st Seed) – If Pearland loses to Shadow Creek and Dawson, this flips.
Dawson – DI (2nd Seed)
Shadow Creek – DII (1st Seed)
Alvin of Alief Taylor – DII (2nd Seed)
…
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson – DI (1st Seed)
Clear Springs – DI (2nd Seed)
Clear Falls – DII (1st Seed)
Clear Creek – DII (2nd Seed)
PLAYOFF LOOK-IN: Pearland vs Clear Springs; Dawson vs Dickinson; Shadow Creek vs Clear Creek and Clear Falls against Alief Taylor.