WHO GETS IN? The Class 6A Playoff crystal ball

Let’s take a gaze at the Houston Class 6A Playoff Crystal Ball.

The districts standings are coming into focus, which leads to potential matchups in the postseason. There is a little work to do and things could move a little, but these are the forecasts for Who Goes Where?

Ok, here we go.

Bold denotes Predicted District Winner.

DISTRICT 13-6A

The Woodlands – DI (1st Seed)

Conroe – DI (2nd Seed)

Willis – DII (1st Seed)

College Park – DII (2nd Seed)

DISTRICT 14-6A

Westfield – DI (1st Seed)

Spring -- DI (2nd Seed)

Dekaney – DII (1st Seed)

Nimitz – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK: That means Westfield plays Conroe; Spring faces The Woodlands; Willis plays Nimitz and College Park plays Dekaney

DISTRICT 15-6A

Klein Cain -- DI (1st Seed)

Klein Oak -- DI (2nd Seed)

Klein Collins – DII (1st Seed)

Tomball or Klein – DII (2nd Seed)

UP FOR GRABS: Oak needs to beat Klein this weekend to make this work. If Oak gets bounced from postseason Collins could be No. 1 big school.

DISTRICT 16-6A

Cypress Ranch – DI (1st Seed)

Cy Woods – DI (2nd Seed)

Cy Park – DII (1st Seed)

Bridgeland – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF LOOK: Cain vs Woods; Ranch vs Oak; Klein Collins vs Bridgeland (Could be Great Game); Cy Park vs Tomball or Klein

DISTRICT 17-6A

Jersey Village DI (1st Seed)

Cy-Fair DI (2nd Seed)

Stratford DII (1st Seed)

Cy Creek DII (2nd Seed)

DISTRICT 18-6A

Lamar -- DI (1st Seed)

Westside -- DI (2nd Seed)

Heights – DII (1st Seed)

Westbury or Chavez – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: Jersey Village vs Westside; Lamar vs Cy-Fair; Heights vs Cy Creek; Stratford vs Westbury of Chavez

DISTRICT 19-6A

Tompkins -- DI (1st Seed)

Seven Lakes -- DI (2nd Seed)

Katy – DII (1st Seed)

Morton Ranch or Cinco Ranch – DII (2nd Seed)

DISTRICT 20-6A

Ridge Point – DI (1st Seed)

FB Travis – DI (2nd Seed)

FB Bush – DII (1st Seed)

George Ranch or Clements – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Ridge Point vs Seven Lakes; Travis vs Tompkins; GR or Clements vs Katy; Bush vs Morton or Cinco

DISTRICT 21-6A

North Shore – DI (1st Seed)

Atascocita – DI (2nd Seed)

CE King – DII (1st Seed)

Summer Creek – DII (2nd Seed)

DISTRICT 22-6A

Deer Park – DI (1st Seed)

Dobie – DI (2nd Seed)

Channelview – DII (1st Seed)

Sam Houston – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: North Shore vs Dobie, Atascocita vs Deer Park; CE King vs SOHO and Channelview vs Summer Creek

DISTRICT 23-6A

Pearland – DI (1st Seed) – If Pearland loses to Shadow Creek and Dawson, this flips.

Dawson – DI (2nd Seed)

Shadow Creek – DII (1st Seed)

Alvin of Alief Taylor – DII (2nd Seed)

DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson – DI (1st Seed)

Clear Springs – DI (2nd Seed)

Clear Falls – DII (1st Seed)

Clear Creek – DII (2nd Seed)

PLAYOFF LOOK-IN: Pearland vs Clear Springs; Dawson vs Dickinson; Shadow Creek vs Clear Creek and Clear Falls against Alief Taylor.