U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Day 3: Shuster/Christensen continue winning streak

Ryan Quigley

NBC Sports

Action continues at the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials.
The U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials are currently happening in Eveleth, Minnesota. Thursday saw two more draws take place, and at the end of the day, two teams (Anderson/Dropkin, Persinger/Plys) would find themselves tied atop the standings at 5-2.

Two more draws remain on Friday before the knockout rounds get underway. NBCOlympics.com will stream a featured game from each draw, plus the knockout rounds. Below is a roundup of Thursday's featured matchups along with on-demand replays.

Draw 6

Day 3 of the U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials offered two of the top matchups of the competition thus far. The first included Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys in a matchup against John Shuster and Cory Christensen in Draw 6. Persinger/Plys was the winningest team of the competition entering their matchup against Shuster/Christensen, but they fell by a score of 8-6 after falling into an early 6-1 hole.

Shuster/Christensen have now won four straight games after losing their first three of the trials. Persinger/Plys, meanwhile, still sit toward the top of the standings with a 5-2 record.

Draw 7

Another pair of strong duos faced off in Draw 7. The brother-sister duo of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton took on Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo with both teams even in the standings with three wins apiece.

Peterson/Polo took an early 3-0 lead after three ends, but the Hamiltons stormed back with 10 points in the final five ends, cementing a 10-4 win to extend their record to 4-3.

You can find the full scores from Day 3 of the U.S. Mixed Team Curling Trials here, and standings can be found here.

