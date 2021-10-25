VIRAL VIDEO: Klein Forest wins first district contest since 2017, Coach Wilson shaves head in celebration

HOUSTON - In the midst of a four-game losing streak heading into last week, Klein Forest coach Johnathan Wilson knew he had to do something to get the team morale back on track.

So, the coach made a bet with his team - beat Tomball Memorial and you get to shave my head.

"I wanted to come up with something to get our team back motivated," Wilson said. "We made the bet Tuesday after the practice with the entire team."

A few days later, Klein Forest defeated the Wildcats 54-43, notching their first district victory in four years. Prior to Thursday's win, the Golden Eagles hadn't registered a district win since beating Spring Woods, 63-0, on October 5, 2017.

"This win was huge for our program," Wilson said. "All the hard work we've put in this offseason has finally paid off."

With the win, it was time for Wilson to pay up on his end of the bet.

So, Wilson sat in a chair with his entire team around him, while offensive lineman Matthew Johnson got his clippers revved up. Johnson, who according to Wilson cuts hair on the side for family and friends, took the shears and went right down the middle of Wilson's head shaving off his hair with Wilson smiling and laughing the entire time.

"The last time I shaved my head was pledging for my fraternity in college," Wilson said.

A bet is a bet! First district win in TEN YEARS!!! #BaldHead #EagleUp pic.twitter.com/j1XiD5u0Fp — KLEIN FOREST FOOTBALL (@KFGOLDENEAGLES) October 22, 2021

While Wilson was getting his head shaved, some players were taking video of the moment. The initial shave of his head was posted to Twitter on Friday.

On Monday, the video had more than 36,000 views.

“This is a moment that our coaches and players will cherish forever,” Wilson said. “It’s crazy to think that 36,000 people watched that video. But I am so happy I could share that experience with so many. Maybe we motivated a couple coaches to make the same bet with their team next week.”