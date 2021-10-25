ROAD WARRIOR: Ridge Point’s Moorer Finds Community Through Volleyball

RIDGE POINT SENIOR OUTSIDE HITTER NINA MOORER IS WELL- TRAVELED. SHE HAS LIVED IN COLUMBIA, LOUISVILLE, AUSTIN, TAMPA AND HOUSTON.

Through the nomadic journey, she has had one constant: volleyball.

"One reason I am so grateful for volleyball is it has brought so many amazing people into my life that I now call my best friends," Moorer said. "With all the traveling, I love nothing more than bumping into old friends in convention centers all over the country and being able to reconnect with them.

"The volleyball community is truly a family that you have for life, no matter where you are."

Moorer started playing volleyball in the first grade after moving from Columbia, South Carolina, to Louisville, Kentucky. Her father, then coaching football for the University of Louisville, took his daughter to one of the volleyball games.

"I immediately fell in love with the game and the atmosphere that volleyball creates," Moorer said.

The goal was to always play in college, which Moorer knew was a possibility because she could see herself rapidly growing stronger and getting better. Every improvement awarded a different perspective at the potential she had.

It all eventually earned her a scholarship to the University of Louisville, a place that never left Moorer's heart.

"When I took a trip there recently, I fell in love with the city all over again," she said. "The campus, the people and the culture is so special, and after talking with the coaches, the players, my family and friends, I knew that it was the place for me."

But now an anticipated senior campaign awaits, one loaded with the typical great expectations generally associated with a perennial powerhouse like Ridge Point.

Moorer has 318 digs, 290 assists, 164 kills, 67 blocks and 22 aces for the 31-9 Panthers so far this season. She is a versatile player who prides herself on being a leader and being one step ahead of the opponent, recognizing plays and how to counter them.

She is an essential part of a stacked team full of talent. One that has what it takes to get back to the state tournament.

"This program has had many successes throughout the years, and I am so happy that I have the chance to be a part of it," Moorer said. "It does put a big target on our backs, just because of the history Ridge Point volleyball has had, and people expect us to be good. It motivates me to not only live up to those expectations, but to exceed them."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.