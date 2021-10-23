GOALS OF GOLD: Elkins’ Crawford Eyes Championships, College Football Future

ELKINS SENIOR DEFENSIVE TACKLE TAUREAN CRAWFORD GOT A TASTE OF WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A CHAMPION EARLY IN LIFE.

In little league football, he won back-to-back-to-back- to-back championships. Four in a row. His first four years of playing football, Crawford knew nothing else other than holding up a gold trophy at the end of every year.

"I loved the feeling of winning championships," Crawford said. "It made me want to win a championship on every level."

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Crawford has 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three fumbles caused through seven games this season and is one of the premier defensive talents in Fort Bend ISD.

Beyond his obvious physicality, Crawford moves considerably well for his size. In fact, it's what Crawford takes the most pride in.

"I feel like my footwork and speed make me a special defensive lineman," he said. "While I do play with plenty of aggression, I can be very smooth on the field as well."

In past years, Crawford has been quiet and reserved on the field, trying to find his place and voice. Not anymore.

Now he is a seasoned veteran, more comfortable leading vocally. He also provides an admirable example for others with how much time he spends in the weight room and watching film.

"What motivates me most is that I can accomplish mine and every male in my family's dream of playing at the next level," Crawford said.

When he's not tending to his goals of college ball and championships, Crawford is spending time with the three horses his family owns.

"My family and I already had enough dogs, so we wanted to try something different," he said.

He also loves watching Netflix's Last Chance U and Lil Baby is his preferred listen before games.

And getting better, as a player and as a team, is the M.O.

"I expect us to improve tremendously, because we have a lot of important returners on offense and defense coming back," Crawford said. "Our motivation is to be better than last year. That pushed us every day during the off-season."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.