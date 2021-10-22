THE PRODIGY: Boutte launches much-anticipated coaching career

Anthony Boutte Sr., could be the most decorated first-year high school basketball head coach in the history of the state of Texas for what he has literally learned at the dinner table.

He leads Aldine High this fall as his budding career begins.

"I'm here to change the mindset and create a safe environment to learn the game of basketball," he said. "I will be introducing a winning way that I have learned from so many mentors that I have coached with and learned from."

That list is insane. His father Andre Boutte Jr., is a living legend in the state of Texas and is a Hall of Famer. He won state titles at Port Arthur-Lincoln and Beaumont Ozen. He now coaches at West Brook.

"My dad led one of the greatest dynasties in the history of high school basketball at 3443 Fannett Road," Anthony said. "You can change the name of the school, the mascot or the colors but that is the address of a dynasty. He's the only coach to put two players into the NBA right out of high school, not to mention the state titles he's won."

His grandfather is the legendary Walter Yates, who led Jefferson Davis, Madison and Kashmere during his career. Yates is a Hall of Famer as well with just under 1,000 wins.

"I was born to coach," the 33-year-old Boutte laughed. "I've thought of myself as a head coach since I was 10-years old. I've been told I was too young or not ready yet. I've coached for the best, I've gotten my Masters, I've been patient and just waited for my time. I appreciate Dre Thompson (Aldine ISD AD) for giving me the opportunity and I'm ready to go."

Boutte also coached with Texas High School basketball coaching pillars Terrell Henderson (Port Arthur-Lincoln), David Peavy (Dekaney, Duncanville), Chris Dyer (Desoto) and David Green and Sam Benitez (North Shore) just to name a few.

"You really just can't put on a resume all the great players and coaches I've learned from over the years," he said. "I applied for 80 jobs in the past 11 years, but God obviously has something to do with me being here at Aldine. I just needed the opportunity, and we will be something to be reckoned with in years to come."

He played for his dad at Ozen, and while starting on varsity for two years he was 58-3. He basically grew up with NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins literally living in his home. After high school, Boutte became the starting quarterback at Stephen F. Austin. Yes, football.

"We are going to be well-coached and prepared," he said. "We are going to go out there and compete and who knows what happens in year one? One thing is for sure, we will be well-dressed."

His father and grandfather were also legendary dressers as they paced the sideline.

Boutte has hired two young assistants in Melvin Johnson III, who is right off his international professional basketball career, and Brandon Etienne, who starred at North Shore and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

“We are young and know what winning in Texas high school basketball looks like,” he said.