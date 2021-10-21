VYPEU: Photo Gallery Creek win vs Spring Woods

On October 14th, the Cypress Creek Cougars took on the Spring Woods Tigers at Darrell Tully Stadium. The Cougars held a lead, finishing the game with a score of 60-20. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both teams showed their support with pink ribbons, poms, and shirts. After selling pink shoe laces, Spring Woods donated $1,000 in honor of Amy Ellingson, a faculty member and breast cancer survivor, to the Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence.